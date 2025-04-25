Body of Kochi's Ramachandran, Killed in Pahalgam Terror Attack, Brought Home | Kerala Pulse
The mortal remains of N Ramachandran, a 65-year-old from Edappally, Kochi, who was tragically killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, have been brought home. Ramachandran was among 26 tourists gunned down by militants in Kashmir’s Baisaran valley. His body was received at Kochi airport and kept for public homage at Changampuzha Park before the cremation at Shanthikavadam Crematorium. WATCH.
