Jammu and Kashmir: People Hold Protest Against Pahalgam Attack in Anantnag

Widespread protests erupted in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, as people took to the streets to condemn the brutal Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead, most of them tourists. Demonstrators, including students and local residents, marched with placards and candles, demanding an end to violence and justice for the victims. The protests, part of a larger wave of candlelight vigils and shutdowns across Jammu & Kashmir and other Indian cities, reflect the region’s collective grief and anger. Shops and businesses remained closed, and security was heightened as people from all walks of life called for peace and decisive action against terrorism.