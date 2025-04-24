MalayalamEnglishKannadaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathi
Sachin Tendulkar Turns 52: Celebrities Shower Best Wishes to 'God of Cricket'

Updated : Apr 24 2025, 06:00 PM
On his 52nd birthday, Sachin Tendulkar was showered with love from the cricketing world. Yuvraj, Harbhajan, and Raina hailed him as a symbol of humility and greatness. With 100 centuries and 34,000+ runs, the Master Blaster's legacy still inspires. Here's how India’s beloved cricket god was celebrated today!

