Sachin Tendulkar Turns 52: Celebrities Shower Best Wishes to 'God of Cricket'
On his 52nd birthday, Sachin Tendulkar was showered with love from the cricketing world. Yuvraj, Harbhajan, and Raina hailed him as a symbol of humility and greatness. With 100 centuries and 34,000+ runs, the Master Blaster's legacy still inspires. Here's how India’s beloved cricket god was celebrated today!
