Will Ticket Prices Soar as Pakistan Shuts Airspace for Indian Airlines? What Flyers Must Know?

Pakistan has closed its airspace to all Indian airlines in response to India’s recent measures following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. This move forces Indian carriers to take longer routes over the Arabian Sea for west-bound international flights from northern cities like Delhi. What does this mean for passengers? Expect longer flight durations, increased fuel consumption, and likely higher airfares by 8-12% or more. Airlines including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet have issued travel advisories and are adjusting flight paths accordingly. WATCH.