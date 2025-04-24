Jasprit Bumrah Joins Mumbai Indians Record Books with 300 T20 Wickets | SRH vs MI IPL 2025
Jasprit Bumrah achieved a major milestone during the IPL 2025 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, completing 300 wickets in T20 cricket — becoming the fastest Indian and fifth fastest overall to reach this landmark. His 300th wicket brought him level with Lasith Malinga for the most wickets taken for Mumbai Indians in IPL history, with 170 scalps each. Watch.
