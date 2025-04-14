MalayalamEnglishKannadaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathi

HIT 3 Trailer REVIEW: Nani Turns Savage Cop – Blood, Revenge & Action Unleashed!

| Updated : Apr 14 2025, 08:04 PM
Share this Video
  • FB
  • TW
  • Linkdin
  • Email

The trailer of HIT: The Third Case just dropped—and Nani is FIRE! Playing the brutal cop Arjun Sarkaar, he's on a blood-soaked mission to save a kidnapped baby. Intense action, killer visuals, and a dark mystery that pulls you in—this one’s not for the faint-hearted! Directed by Sailesh Kolanu and featuring Srinidhi Shetty, HIT 3 explodes into theatres on May 1st. This is Nani like you’ve NEVER seen before!

Related Video

HIT 3 Trailer REVIEW: Nani Turns Savage Cop – Blood, Revenge & Action Unleashed!
Now Playing
HIT 3 Trailer REVIEW: Nani Turns Savage Cop – Blood, Revenge & Action Unleashed!
Priyanka’s NYC Fairy Tale: Malti’s Wings, Hrithik-Saba’s Date & Nick’s Broadway Bash!
Now Playing
Priyanka’s NYC Fairy Tale: Malti’s Wings, Hrithik-Saba’s Date & Nick’s Broadway Bash!
Suniel Shetty Melts Hearts with FIRST WORDS as Grandfather | Athiya Shetty | K L Rahul
Now Playing
Suniel Shetty Melts Hearts with FIRST WORDS as Grandfather | Athiya Shetty | K L Rahul
Salman Khan’s Life Threatened AGAIN: Bomb Scare Targets His Car in Chilling Message
Now Playing
Salman Khan’s Life Threatened AGAIN: Bomb Scare Targets His Car in Chilling Message
Amitabh Bachchan’s 50M Chase on X Sparks Meme Riot – Fans Say, 'Selfie with Rekha Will Do It!'
Now Playing
Amitabh Bachchan’s 50M Chase on X Sparks Meme Riot – Fans Say, 'Selfie with Rekha Will Do It!'
Priya Varrier's Electrifying Dance in 'Good Bad Ugly' Sets Social Media Abuzz
Now Playing
Priya Varrier's Electrifying Dance in 'Good Bad Ugly' Sets Social Media Abuzz
From Allegations to Applause: Gaurav Khanna’s Stirring Victory on Celebrity MasterChef
Now Playing
From Allegations to Applause: Gaurav Khanna’s Stirring Victory on Celebrity MasterChef
Final Curtain Call: Manoj Kumar's Ashes Immersed in Ganga with Love and Legacy | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Final Curtain Call: Manoj Kumar's Ashes Immersed in Ganga with Love and Legacy | Asianet Newsable
MasterChef Gaurav Khanna Visits Chef Rahul Rana’s Avatara after Winning
Now Playing
MasterChef Gaurav Khanna Visits Chef Rahul Rana’s Avatara after Winning
Hanuman Jayanti: 10 Powerful MANTRAS to Chant for Strength, Courage & Protection
Now Playing
Hanuman Jayanti: 10 Powerful MANTRAS to Chant for Strength, Courage & Protection