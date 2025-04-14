HIT 3 Trailer REVIEW: Nani Turns Savage Cop – Blood, Revenge & Action Unleashed!

The trailer of HIT: The Third Case just dropped—and Nani is FIRE! Playing the brutal cop Arjun Sarkaar, he's on a blood-soaked mission to save a kidnapped baby. Intense action, killer visuals, and a dark mystery that pulls you in—this one’s not for the faint-hearted! Directed by Sailesh Kolanu and featuring Srinidhi Shetty, HIT 3 explodes into theatres on May 1st. This is Nani like you’ve NEVER seen before!