Suniel Shetty Melts Hearts with FIRST WORDS as Grandfather | Athiya Shetty | K L Rahul
Suniel Shetty shares how becoming a grandfather has transformed his view of life. After decades of chasing roles, recognition, and success, he says holding his granddaughter made everything else fade. 'It’s a happiness untouched by anything the world can give or take away.' Seeing his own mother cradle her great-grandchild, he calls it a core memory — one he’ll cherish forever.
