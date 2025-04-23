GI-PKL 2025 EXCL | Bhojpuri Leopards Coach Says Many Players Avoid Studies, But Education Is As Imp

In an exclusive interview with Asianet News English at the Global Indian Diaspora Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) 2025 held at Gurugram University, Bhojpuri Leopards team coach Sonia Mann shares her thoughts on the importance of education alongside sports. She highlights that many players join sports to avoid studies, but stresses that completing education is crucial to stand proud among the world's best. Watch this inspiring conversation about balancing academics and athletics in the evolving kabaddi landscape.