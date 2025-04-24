MalayalamEnglishKannadaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathi
Bollywood Mourns Pahalgam Terror Attack: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & Others Speak Out

| Updated : Apr 24 2025, 04:00 PM
The Pahalgam terror attack has shaken Bollywood. SRK, Salman, Priyanka, Ranveer, Katrina, Ajay Devgn, and others expressed deep sorrow and outrage. While some offered prayers, others demanded justice. Janhvi Kapoor’s 'The Cost of Hate' post struck a chord online. The industry stands united against terror.

