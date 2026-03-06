MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Janhvi Kapoor Reaches Tirumala Venkateswara Temple to Offer Prayers

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Mar 06 2026, 07:17 PM IST
Share this Video

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor visited the sacred Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers on her 29th birthday. She walked barefoot along the traditional Alipiri footpath pilgrimage before attending the temple’s early-morning darshan and seeking blessings from Lord Venkateswara.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Janhvi Kapoor Reaches Tirumala Venkateswara Temple to Offer Prayers
Now Playing
Janhvi Kapoor Reaches Tirumala Venkateswara Temple to Offer Prayers
Top 20 Thalapathy Vijay & Trisha Songs That Fans Still Love | Ghilli, Kuruvi, Leo & More
Now Playing
Top 20 Thalapathy Vijay & Trisha Songs That Fans Still Love | Ghilli, Kuruvi, Leo & More
Thalapathy Vijay Spotted With Trisha Krishnan at Wedding Amid Divorce Buzz
Now Playing
Thalapathy Vijay Spotted With Trisha Krishnan at Wedding Amid Divorce Buzz
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Reception | First Look
Now Playing
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Reception | First Look
Top 20 Bollywood Holi Songs to Blast Colourful Festival | Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika & More
Now Playing
Top 20 Bollywood Holi Songs to Blast Colourful Festival | Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika & More
Top 20 Bollywood Holi Songs to Blast Colourful Festival | Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika & More
Now Playing
Top 20 Bollywood Holi Songs to Blast Colourful Festival | Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika & More
Vijay Deverakonda’s Emotional Sangeet Ceremony With Rashmika | First Glimpse
Now Playing
Vijay Deverakonda’s Emotional Sangeet Ceremony With Rashmika | First Glimpse
Holi Special Top 20 Classic Folk & Bhojpuri Songs | Rang Barse to Pawan Singh Hits
Now Playing
Holi Special Top 20 Classic Folk & Bhojpuri Songs | Rang Barse to Pawan Singh Hits
Nora Fatehi’s Big Message Amid US-Iran Conflict – 'We are Exhausted, We Need Peace in World'
Now Playing
Nora Fatehi’s Big Message Amid US-Iran Conflict – 'We are Exhausted, We Need Peace in World'
DYFI Holds Protest March Against ‘Kerala Story 2’ | Screening Sparks Controversy
Now Playing
DYFI Holds Protest March Against ‘Kerala Story 2’ | Screening Sparks Controversy

Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor Reaches Tirumala Venkateswara Temple to Offer Prayers
01:13
Now Playing
Janhvi Kapoor Reaches Tirumala Venkateswara Temple to Offer Prayers
Top 20 Thalapathy Vijay & Trisha Songs That Fans Still Love | Ghilli, Kuruvi, Leo & More
03:45
Now Playing
Top 20 Thalapathy Vijay & Trisha Songs That Fans Still Love | Ghilli, Kuruvi, Leo & More
Thalapathy Vijay Spotted With Trisha Krishnan at Wedding Amid Divorce Buzz
03:33
Now Playing
Thalapathy Vijay Spotted With Trisha Krishnan at Wedding Amid Divorce Buzz
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Reception | First Look
03:17
Now Playing
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Reception | First Look

News

Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok Make First Appearance After Wedding
01:32
Now Playing
Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok Make First Appearance After Wedding
Nepal General Election 2026: Ballot Boxes Sent to Strong Room
03:32
Now Playing
Nepal General Election 2026: Ballot Boxes Sent to Strong Room
Jammu Celebrates India's Win Over England by 7 Runs, Entering T20 World Cup 2026 Final
07:19
Now Playing
Jammu Celebrates India's Win Over England by 7 Runs, Entering T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

Lifestyle

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?