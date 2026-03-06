Janhvi Kapoor Reaches Tirumala Venkateswara Temple to Offer Prayers
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor visited the sacred Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers on her 29th birthday. She walked barefoot along the traditional Alipiri footpath pilgrimage before attending the temple’s early-morning darshan and seeking blessings from Lord Venkateswara.
