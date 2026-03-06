Top 20 Thalapathy Vijay & Trisha Songs That Fans Still Love | Ghilli, Kuruvi, Leo & More

Celebrate the magical on-screen chemistry of Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan with their biggest hit songs. From the legendary Appadi Podu to the romantic Anbenum, this playlist features iconic tracks from Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi and Leo.Perfect for Tamil music lovers, Vijay fans and nostalgic Kollywood playlists. Turn up the volume and enjoy these unforgettable chartbusters that made Vijay-Trisha one of South cinema’s most loved pairs.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source