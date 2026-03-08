Uttam Nagar Holi Murder Case: 8 Arrested, SC/ST Act Added, Demolition on
Investigation into the Holi 2026 murder of Tarun Kumar in Uttam Nagar continues as police confirm eight arrests so far, including a minor. Based on the victim family’s statements and witness accounts, SC/ST Act sections have been added. Authorities also carried out demolition on accused Nizamuddin’s property while maintaining tight security in the area.
