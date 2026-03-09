MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

'Encounter, Yogi-Style Law…' Locals Demand Justice After Uttam Nagar Holi Horror

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Mar 09 2026, 12:16 PM IST
Share this Video

Shock and anger grip Uttam Nagar after the brutal Holi-time murder case. Locals demand strict action against the accused and openly support bulldozer action. Many residents also call for strong law enforcement similar to policies seen under Yogi Adityanath to ensure justice and closure for the victim’s family.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

'Encounter, Yogi-Style Law…' Locals Demand Justice After Uttam Nagar Holi Horror
Now Playing
'Encounter, Yogi-Style Law…' Locals Demand Justice After Uttam Nagar Holi Horror
Bulldozer Action in Uttam Nagar Murder Case | Accused House Demolished
Now Playing
Bulldozer Action in Uttam Nagar Murder Case | Accused House Demolished
Uttam Nagar Holi Murder Case: 8 Arrested, SC/ST Act Added, Demolition on
Now Playing
Uttam Nagar Holi Murder Case: 8 Arrested, SC/ST Act Added, Demolition on
UPSC 2025 Topper: Akansh Dhull Secures AIR 3, CM Nayab Singh Saini Congratulates Family
Now Playing
UPSC 2025 Topper: Akansh Dhull Secures AIR 3, CM Nayab Singh Saini Congratulates Family
Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok Make First Appearance After Wedding
Now Playing
Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok Make First Appearance After Wedding
Jammu Celebrates India's Win Over England by 7 Runs, Entering T20 World Cup 2026 Final
Now Playing
Jammu Celebrates India's Win Over England by 7 Runs, Entering T20 World Cup 2026 Final
Amit Shah Backs Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Bid
Now Playing
Amit Shah Backs Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Bid
Nepal General Elections 2026 Preparations | Kathmandu Counting Centre & Churaman Khadka Insights
Now Playing
Nepal General Elections 2026 Preparations | Kathmandu Counting Centre & Churaman Khadka Insights
‘Crude Can Touch $85/Barrel’: Narendra Taneja on Strait Of Hormuz Tensions
Now Playing
‘Crude Can Touch $85/Barrel’: Narendra Taneja on Strait Of Hormuz Tensions
Widow’s Holi Celebrated With Colours and Dignity in Vrindavan
Now Playing
Widow’s Holi Celebrated With Colours and Dignity in Vrindavan

Entertainment

Women’s Day Special Top 20 International Songs Celebrating Feminine Power
03:30
Now Playing
Women’s Day Special Top 20 International Songs Celebrating Feminine Power
Janhvi Kapoor Reaches Tirumala Venkateswara Temple to Offer Prayers
01:13
Now Playing
Janhvi Kapoor Reaches Tirumala Venkateswara Temple to Offer Prayers
Top 20 Thalapathy Vijay & Trisha Songs That Fans Still Love | Ghilli, Kuruvi, Leo & More
03:45
Now Playing
Top 20 Thalapathy Vijay & Trisha Songs That Fans Still Love | Ghilli, Kuruvi, Leo & More
Thalapathy Vijay Spotted With Trisha Krishnan at Wedding Amid Divorce Buzz
03:33
Now Playing
Thalapathy Vijay Spotted With Trisha Krishnan at Wedding Amid Divorce Buzz

News

'Encounter, Yogi-Style Law…' Locals Demand Justice After Uttam Nagar Holi Horror
03:58
Now Playing
'Encounter, Yogi-Style Law…' Locals Demand Justice After Uttam Nagar Holi Horror
Bulldozer Action in Uttam Nagar Murder Case | Accused House Demolished
03:30
Now Playing
Bulldozer Action in Uttam Nagar Murder Case | Accused House Demolished
Uttam Nagar Holi Murder Case: 8 Arrested, SC/ST Act Added, Demolition on
04:05
Now Playing
Uttam Nagar Holi Murder Case: 8 Arrested, SC/ST Act Added, Demolition on

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

Lifestyle

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?