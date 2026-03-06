Thalapathy Vijay Spotted With Trisha Krishnan at Wedding Amid Divorce Buzz
Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay was recently spotted attending a lavish Chennai wedding reception alongside actress Trisha Krishnan. Their joint appearance quickly went viral online, especially amid ongoing reports about trouble in Vijay’s marriage with wife Sangeetha. Fans and social media users are now buzzing about the unexpected sighting.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
97:49
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing