MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Women’s Day Special Top 20 International Songs Celebrating Feminine Power

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Mar 08 2026, 03:22 PM IST
Share this Video

Celebrate International Women’s Day with the ultimate playlist of powerful global hits that honor strength, independence and confidence.From iconic anthems like Run The World (Girls) to inspiring tracks about self-love and resilience, these 20 international songs perfectly capture the spirit of women empowerment.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Women’s Day Special Top 20 International Songs Celebrating Feminine Power
Now Playing
Women’s Day Special Top 20 International Songs Celebrating Feminine Power
Janhvi Kapoor Reaches Tirumala Venkateswara Temple to Offer Prayers
Now Playing
Janhvi Kapoor Reaches Tirumala Venkateswara Temple to Offer Prayers
Top 20 Thalapathy Vijay & Trisha Songs That Fans Still Love | Ghilli, Kuruvi, Leo & More
Now Playing
Top 20 Thalapathy Vijay & Trisha Songs That Fans Still Love | Ghilli, Kuruvi, Leo & More
Thalapathy Vijay Spotted With Trisha Krishnan at Wedding Amid Divorce Buzz
Now Playing
Thalapathy Vijay Spotted With Trisha Krishnan at Wedding Amid Divorce Buzz
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Reception | First Look
Now Playing
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Reception | First Look
Top 20 Bollywood Holi Songs to Blast Colourful Festival | Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika & More
Now Playing
Top 20 Bollywood Holi Songs to Blast Colourful Festival | Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika & More
Top 20 Bollywood Holi Songs to Blast Colourful Festival | Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika & More
Now Playing
Top 20 Bollywood Holi Songs to Blast Colourful Festival | Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika & More
Vijay Deverakonda’s Emotional Sangeet Ceremony With Rashmika | First Glimpse
Now Playing
Vijay Deverakonda’s Emotional Sangeet Ceremony With Rashmika | First Glimpse
Holi Special Top 20 Classic Folk & Bhojpuri Songs | Rang Barse to Pawan Singh Hits
Now Playing
Holi Special Top 20 Classic Folk & Bhojpuri Songs | Rang Barse to Pawan Singh Hits
Nora Fatehi’s Big Message Amid US-Iran Conflict – 'We are Exhausted, We Need Peace in World'
Now Playing
Nora Fatehi’s Big Message Amid US-Iran Conflict – 'We are Exhausted, We Need Peace in World'

Entertainment

Women’s Day Special Top 20 International Songs Celebrating Feminine Power
03:30
Now Playing
Women’s Day Special Top 20 International Songs Celebrating Feminine Power
Janhvi Kapoor Reaches Tirumala Venkateswara Temple to Offer Prayers
01:13
Now Playing
Janhvi Kapoor Reaches Tirumala Venkateswara Temple to Offer Prayers
Top 20 Thalapathy Vijay & Trisha Songs That Fans Still Love | Ghilli, Kuruvi, Leo & More
03:45
Now Playing
Top 20 Thalapathy Vijay & Trisha Songs That Fans Still Love | Ghilli, Kuruvi, Leo & More
Thalapathy Vijay Spotted With Trisha Krishnan at Wedding Amid Divorce Buzz
03:33
Now Playing
Thalapathy Vijay Spotted With Trisha Krishnan at Wedding Amid Divorce Buzz

News

Nepal Election 2026: Balen Shah’s Party Heads for Big Win | Kathmandu Celebrates
03:14
Now Playing
Nepal Election 2026: Balen Shah’s Party Heads for Big Win | Kathmandu Celebrates
Iran-Israel War Intensifies: Night Missiles Over Jerusalem & Tel Aviv
04:13
Now Playing
Iran-Israel War Intensifies: Night Missiles Over Jerusalem & Tel Aviv
UPSC 2025 Topper: Akansh Dhull Secures AIR 3, CM Nayab Singh Saini Congratulates Family
01:15
Now Playing
UPSC 2025 Topper: Akansh Dhull Secures AIR 3, CM Nayab Singh Saini Congratulates Family

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

Lifestyle

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?