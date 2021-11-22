Former US President Donald Trump awarded honorary 9th Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump, has been awarded a 9th Dan Black belt in Taekwondo by Kukkiwon, home of the World Taekwondo Academy. This weekend, Lee Dong-seop, the president of Kukkiwon, visited Trump at his home in Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, to grace him with this honour, which is the highest level attainable by professional martial artists.

Kukkiwon's Facebook page had posted photos of Trump receiving the coveted black belt. Following this, Trump hailed Taekwondo as a great martial art form that helps protect themselves in these times. He also expressed his pleasure of receiving this honour from the South Korean organisation. Trump added that he would wear the taekwondo clothing and the 9th Dan black belt in Congress should he return to the White House.

The former US president now shares this coveted rank with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was honoured with the 9th Dan Black Belt and made a grandmaster of Taekwondo during his visit to South Korea in 2013.