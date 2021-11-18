US Capitol rioter 'QAnon Shaman' sentenced to 41 months in prison

Months after the deadly US Capitol deadly riots, a federal judge on Wednesday (November 17) sentenced Jacob Chansley, nicknamed the 'QAnon Shaman' for his horned headdress, to 41 months in prison. Chansley had in September pleaded guilty to obstructing the official proceedings when he, along with thousands of Donald Trump's followers, stormed Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election as President.

Chansley's sentencing comes a week after a judge sent former mixed martial artist filmed punching a cop during the violence for 41 months in prison.

Also watch: US Capitol Hill siege explained

While in detention, prison officials diagnosed Chansley with transient schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression, and anxiety. QAnon Shaman said during his guilty plea that he was disappointed that former US President Donald Trump had not pardoned him.

Following the US Capitol violence, Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives and acquitted by the Senate for inciting the riot with a fiery speech. Trump had told his followers to "fight like hell".

Also watch: Who is Vincent Xavier, the man who waved the Indian tricolour?

Four people died in the violence, and about 14 police officers were injured. A Capitol Police officer who protesters had attacked died the day after the riot, and four police officers who took part in defence of the Capitol later took their own lives.