  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US Capitol rioter 'QAnon Shaman' sentenced to 41 months in prison

    Nov 18, 2021, 2:02 PM IST

    Months after the deadly US Capitol deadly riots, a federal judge on Wednesday (November 17) sentenced Jacob Chansley, nicknamed the 'QAnon Shaman' for his horned headdress, to 41 months in prison. Chansley had in September pleaded guilty to obstructing the official proceedings when he, along with thousands of Donald Trump's followers, stormed Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election as President.

    Chansley's sentencing comes a week after a judge sent former mixed martial artist filmed punching a cop during the violence for 41 months in prison. 

    Also watch: US Capitol Hill siege explained

    While in detention, prison officials diagnosed Chansley with transient schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression, and anxiety. QAnon Shaman said during his guilty plea that he was disappointed that former US President Donald Trump had not pardoned him.

    Following the US Capitol violence, Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives and acquitted by the Senate for inciting the riot with a fiery speech. Trump had told his followers to "fight like hell".

    Also watch: Who is Vincent Xavier, the man who waved the Indian tricolour?

    Four people died in the violence, and about 14 police officers were injured. A Capitol Police officer who protesters had attacked died the day after the riot, and four police officers who took part in defence of the Capitol later took their own lives.

    Recent Videos

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Video Icon
    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Video Icon
    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics 2020

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

    Video Icon
    When President Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag but no one noticed Elysee Palace

    When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

    Video Icon
    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif love saga here is how they fell in love drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s love saga; here is how they fell in love

    Wedding special: Things Indian brides hoped they knew about first night and more RCB
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Wedding special: Things Indian brides hoped they knew about first night and more

    From avoiding sugar to managing stress: Ways to keep the heart healthy YCB
    Video Icon
    Health

    From avoiding sugar to managing stress: Ways to keep the heart healthy

    Shine bright this Diwali with these 5 easy makeup tips (WATCH)
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Shine bright this Diwali with these 5 easy makeup tips (WATCH)

    Must See

    US Capitol rioter jacob chansley QAnon Shaman sentenced to 41 months in prison
    Video Icon
    United States

    US Capitol rioter 'QAnon Shaman' sentenced to 41 months in prison

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air