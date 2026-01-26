MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
WWE SNME Montreal Shocks Fans: Triple H Booking Backlash as Top Stars Fall Short!

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jan 26 2026, 07:00 PM IST
At WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in Montreal, booking choices by Chief Content Officer Triple H sparked debate as three established stars – Liv Morgan, Randy Orton and Damian Priest, suffered setbacks in key matches. Fans and pundits are questioning the direction as WWE builds toward Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?