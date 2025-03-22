IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB: Who will win blockbuster opening clash? Astrologer Greenstone Lobo predicts (WATCH)

The highly anticipated opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is set to take place at Eden Gardens on Saturday. However, weather conditions in Kolkata could play a major role in determining whether the match proceeds as scheduled.

Renowned sports astrologer Greenstone Lobo has shared his pre-match predictions for the blockbuster clash. His insights delve into the cosmic alignments that could favor either KKR’s formidable spin attack or RCB’s newly appointed captain, Rajat Patidar. Lobo’s astrological evaluation, combined with key player analysis and tactical projections, adds an intriguing layer to this high-stakes encounter.

IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB: Weather threatens season opener

Despite the excitement surrounding the match, the ‘City of Joy’ has experienced overnight rain, raising concerns about interruptions. While a brief midday appearance of the sun lifted spirits, the forecast remains uncertain, with overcast conditions and intermittent showers expected throughout the day, including during match hours.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "orange alert" for Gangetic West Bengal, warning of continued rain in the region. Persistent showers have already impacted preparations, with KKR’s intra-squad practice match washed out earlier in the week and rain affecting training sessions for both teams on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

The match is scheduled for a 7:00 PM toss, with play starting at 7:30 PM. IPL regulations allow for a one-hour extension, and at least a five-overs-per-side game must be completed by midnight for a result to stand. If rain forces an abandonment, both teams will share a point each.

IPL 2025: KKR vs RCB: A Battle of Leadership and Strategies

The season opener also marks a fresh start for both franchises, as Ajinkya Rahane takes over as KKR captain while Rajat Patidar leads RCB. The encounter revives memories of the inaugural IPL match in 2008, when Brendon McCullum’s stunning 158-run innings powered KKR to victory over RCB.

RCB enters the fixture with added motivation, aiming to break their four-match losing streak against KKR. Spin bowling is expected to play a crucial role in the contest, with KKR boasting an experienced lineup featuring Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, alongside Moeen Ali and Anukul Roy. RCB’s spin department, led by Krunal Pandya, also includes Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, and young spinner Suyash Sharma, a former KKR player.

IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB: Star-Studded Batting Line-ups Promise Fireworks

Both teams possess strong batting units capable of turning the game on its head. RCB's explosive batting lineup includes Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, and Jitesh Sharma. Meanwhile, KKR will rely on the likes of Quinton de Kock, Rinku Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, and Venkatesh Iyer to anchor their innings.

IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB: Full Squads

KKR Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer (vc), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mayank Markande, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Moeen Ali, Chetan Sakariya, Spencer Johnson.

RCB Squad: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Swastik Chikara, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Philip Salt, Manoj Bhandage, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh.