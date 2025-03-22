IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB: What happens if rain disrupt opening match at Eden Gardens?

Read Full Article

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is set to play each in opening match of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22, but the fixture is facing uncertainty due to weather concerns. An orange alert has been issued for Kolkata, with forecasts predicting rain and thunderstorms that could affect the match and the opening ceremony.

Weather conditions in Kolkata are expected to be unstable due to a trough extending from central Odisha to Vidarbha and wind confluence over eastern India. An anticyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels is adding to the weather complexity. The forecast indicates scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across parts of West Bengal from March 20 to March 22.

The temperature in Kolkata is expected to range between 29°C and 22°C, lower than usual due to cloudy conditions. The humidity level is forecasted at 65%, which could impact pitch conditions if play occurs. The morning hours of March 22 are expected to see cloudy skies with showers, with precipitation chances reaching 66% around 11 AM.

The afternoon forecast shows intervals of clouds and sunshine, with rain probability decreasing to 25% by late afternoon. During the evening, when the match is scheduled to begin, initial rain chances reduce to 10%. However, the precipitation probability increases to 70% by 11 PM IST, suggesting possible interruptions during the match.

The ground staff at Eden Gardens has already covered the playing area since Thursday as a precautionary measure. Practice sessions for both teams were shortened on Friday due to drizzle, forcing players to move indoors.

The opening ceremony holds special significance as Kolkata hosts it for the first time since 2015. The event will feature performances by Shreya Ghoshal, Karan Aujla, and Disha Patani, showcasing West Bengal's art and culture. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to attend.

If the match is washed out, both teams will receive one point each. Even a shortened game could be affected by the pitch conditions, potentially favouring bowlers over the strong batting lineups of both teams.

