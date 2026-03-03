Geopolitical Storm Leaves Greenlanders Isolated, Hanging by Telecom Thread
In the remote Greenlandic village of Kapisillit, fears grow over fragile telecom links amid geopolitical tensions sparked by Donald Trump’s renewed interest in annexing Greenland. With aging undersea cables, frequent outages, and rising Arctic security concerns, residents worry they could be cut off from the world.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Entertainment
03:58
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing