IPL 2025 kicks off: New rules, fresh captains, high-stakes KKR vs RCB opener and more

The razzmatazz of the Indian Premier League (IPL) returns for its 18th season on Saturday as defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on perennial underachievers Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens. However, the much-anticipated opener faces a potential disruption with rain threatening to play spoilsport.

Rule Changes and Innovations

This season brings a slew of significant rule changes, most notably the lifting of the saliva ban. For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, bowlers can use saliva to shine the ball, a decision taken by the BCCI after a consensus among IPL captains. This move could set a precedent at the international level, as the ICC had made the saliva ban permanent in 2022.

In another tactical innovation, evening matches will see a fresh ball introduced in the second innings from the 11th over if the on-field umpires deem the dew factor significant. This rule aims to address the challenges posed by heavy dew, which often favors teams batting second. Additionally, the Decision Review System (DRS) has been expanded to include height wides and off-side wides for fairer adjudication.

Despite debates over its impact, the Impact Player rule remains in place.

Leadership Shake-up

IPL 2025 will witness leadership changes in seven franchises. In the biggest surprise, Rajat Patidar, who is yet to make his T20I debut for India, will captain RCB, leading a squad that includes Virat Kohli. Axar Patel will take charge of Delhi Capitals, where he will lead senior India star KL Rahul.

Shreyas Iyer, after leading KKR to glory last season, moves to Punjab Kings as captain, with Ajinkya Rahane replacing him at KKR. Rajasthan Royals will start with Riyan Parag as interim captain for three matches in Sanju Samson's absence due to injury. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will be led by Suryakumar Yadav in their season opener against Chennai Super Kings as Hardik Pandya serves a suspension for last season’s over-rate violation.

Pant’s Big Return and Coaching Changes

Rishabh Pant’s redemption arc will be closely watched as he makes a much-awaited return after recovering from a life-threatening accident. The most expensive player in IPL history, acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 27 crore, will be eager to justify his price tag after missing out on playing opportunities in India’s Champions Trophy and T20I squad.

The season also sees several high-profile coaching changes. Ricky Ponting moves from Delhi Capitals to Punjab Kings, with Hemang Badani stepping in as DC’s new head coach. Kevin Pietersen joins DC as a mentor, while Rahul Dravid returns to Rajasthan Royals in his first IPL coaching stint after leading India to the T20 World Cup title. Meanwhile, CSK veteran Dwayne Bravo replaces Gautam Gambhir as KKR’s mentor, with Gambhir now India’s head coach.

Fitness Concerns and Dhoni’s Future

Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness remains a major talking point. The Mumbai Indians pacer is undergoing assessments at the National Cricket Academy to determine his readiness for the season. MI coach Mahela Jayawardene remains cautiously optimistic about his return.

As always, speculation is rife about whether this will be MS Dhoni’s final IPL season. The 43-year-old, who retired from international cricket in 2020, remains a vital presence for CSK. His leadership, strategic acumen, and finishing ability continue to make him a crucial asset.

Kohli and Rohit Back in T20 Action

This IPL marks the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to T20 cricket after their retirement from T20Is following India’s World Cup triumph. Kohli, who was the highest run-scorer in IPL 2024, will look to continue his form for RCB, while Rohit will aim for a resurgence with Mumbai Indians.

KKR vs RCB: A High-Voltage Opener

The season opener promises an intense contest between KKR and RCB at the Eden Gardens. The match rekindles an iconic rivalry, dating back to Brendon McCullum’s explosive 158 in the inaugural IPL match in 2008.

KKR, known for struggling post-title wins, will look to defy history under Rahane’s leadership. The focus will be on Varun Chakravarthy, the architect of India’s Champions Trophy victory, as he faces off against Kohli, who has been rigorously preparing against spin. KKR will also rely on Sunil Narine, both with the ball and at the top of the order in the absence of Phil Salt, who has moved to RCB.

For RCB, Kohli and Salt will form a formidable opening duo, backed by explosive finishers like Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone. However, their bowling lineup, weakened by the absence of Mohammed Siraj (now with Gujarat Titans), will need veteran pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood to step up in spin-friendly conditions.

A Glittering Start Amid Rain Concerns

The IPL 2025 opening ceremony will be a star-studded affair featuring performances by Shreya Ghoshal, Karan Aujla, and Disha Patani. However, all the excitement might face an early setback as weather forecasts predict thunderstorms on match day.

As the season unfolds, new rules, new captains, and the ever-present IPL drama promise another exhilarating chapter in cricket’s most celebrated T20 league.

