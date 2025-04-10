Bayern vs Inter: HIGHLIGHTS - Late Drama in Champions League Clash

In a thrilling Champions League quarter-final first leg, Inter Milan edged out Bayern Munich 2-1 at Allianz Arena. Lautaro Martiínez opened the scoring for Inter in the 38th minute. Bayern's Thomas Müller equalized in the 85th, but Davide Frattesi's 88th-minute strike secured the win for Inter. Bayern's Harry Kane hit the post earlier in the match, highlighting their missed opportunities. The second leg on April 16 in Milan promises more excitement.