FC Barcelona dominated Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 quarterfinals. Lewandowski’s brace and goals from Raphinha and Yamal put the Blaugrana in control. Dortmund's Emre Can criticized his team's lack of fight, while coach Niko Kovac admitted they gifted Barcelona too many opportunities. Barcelona now looks set to advance with a commanding advantage.