Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

Obesity and being overweight are independent high-risk factors in a variety of health illnesses, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and hormonal and metabolic disorders, to mention a few. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), someone is diagnosed with diabetes every 21 seconds, and diabetes claims 4 million lives each year.

The fight against obesity and diabetes has evolved into a worldwide health issue. Recognising the critical need to tackle obesity and diabetes, Manipal Hospital Miller's Road in Bengaluru has established an Obesity Clinic dedicated to a comprehensive, patient-centred, holistic approach to weight loss and obesity prevention. The obesity clinic will serve many patients by categorising therapy based on BMI and concomitant diseases.

Individuals who are overweight or obese and have uncontrolled diabetes or prediabetic diseases with a BMI less than 30 will benefit from personalised therapy provided by endocrinologists. Dr. A. Sharda, Consultant - Endocrinologist and Diabetologist, Dr. Priya Chinnappa, Consultant - Endocrinologist and Diabetologist, Manipal Hospital Millers Road, while for individuals with comorbidities and a BMI greater than 30, Dr. G. Moinoddin, Consultant - Bariatric & Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery, Manipal Hospital Millers Road, offers advanced bariatric surgery options. The Obesity Clinic provides therapies beyond weight management, focusing on overall health and preventing obesity-related problems.

