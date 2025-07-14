500% Tariffs? US Sanctions Bill May Hit India, China Over Russian Oil

Russia Sanctions Bill, 500% Tariffs, India-China Risk: US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal are pushing a bill that could hit India, China, and others buying Russian oil & gas. After the Ukraine Recovery Conference, Blumenthal said momentum is rising. The bill proposes bone-crushing sanctions and up to 500% tariffs on Russian goods. Senator Marco Rubio called it 'a new idea' post talks with Lavrov and said it’s being taken back to Trump for consultation.