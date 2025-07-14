Changur Baba Conversion Racket: Victim Says ‘Lured on Instagram, Forced to Convert’

Changur Baba, Conversion Racket, Instagram Lure: A woman has accused Changur Baba of running an illegal religious conversion racket, claiming she was lured via Instagram and forcibly converted. She alleges links to Saudi-based agents and says other girls were similarly trapped. She also faced threats to stay silent. VHRP President Gopal Rai has demanded a high-level probe and swift action against all involved in the network.