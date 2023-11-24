Chicken to Paratha: 7 healthy dishes to make with spring onions

Lifestyle
Spring onions, also known as green onions, are a versatile ingredient that can add a mild onion flavor to various dishes. Here are 7 healthy dishes you can make with spring onions.
To make a spring onion parantha make a whole wheat dough. Mix finely chopped spring onions, coriander leaves, and spices into the dough. Roll out small parathas and cook them.
Stir-fry sliced chicken breast with spring onions, ginger, and garlic. Add soy sauce and a touch of honey for a flavorful, protein-packed dish.
To make this chutney blend chopped spring onions with green chilies, garlic, and a bit of tamarind.Season with salt and temper with mustard seeds and curry leaves.
It's like a omlette made by whisking eggs and mixing in chopped spring onions, cherry tomatoes, and cheese then baking in the oven until set, for a healthy and satisfying frittata.
To make a spring onion sabzi saute chopped spring onions with other vegetables like bell peppers and carrots in spices. This can be served as a side dish with roti or rice
A light and nutritious soup made by adding sliced spring onions to a pot of miso soup along with tofu, seaweed, and mushrooms; then simmering until the flavors meld.
Mix chopped spring onions into yogurt. Add roasted cumin powder, black salt, and a pinch of red chili powder for a tasty raita. Serve as a side dish with biryani or pulao.