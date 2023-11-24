Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Master your morning: 7 habits to avoid for a positive start to your day

    From skipping breakfast to using phone, discover seven habits that you should avoid for a positive, productive morning and a happier day ahead.

    Master your morning: 7 habits to avoid for a positive start to your day
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    The first moments of your morning can set the tone for the entire day. Adopting healthy habits in the morning can contribute to increased productivity, improved mood, and overall well-being. On the flip side, certain actions can hinder your day right from the start. Here are seven things to avoid first thing in the morning to ensure a positive and productive day ahead.

    1. Avoid Hitting the Snooze Button:
    It might be tempting to snooze your alarm, but it can mess up your sleep. Instead, set an alarm for enough sleep and make a consistent waking routine.

    2. Don't Check Your Phone Right Away:
    Looking at emails or social media in the morning can stress you out. Take some time to wake up, do some stretching, breathing, or think about your goals for the day before going online.

    3. Don't Skip Breakfast:
    Breakfast is important for energy. Skipping it can make you feel tired and unable to concentrate. Have a balanced breakfast with protein, healthy fats, and carbs.

    4. Don't Forget to Drink Water:
    After sleeping, your body needs water. Drinking water in the morning helps your body get rid of toxins and can make your skin better. Instead of reaching for coffee first, have a glass of water.

    5. Don't Rush Your Morning Routine:
    Being in a hurry in the morning can make the whole day stressful. Take enough time for showering, getting dressed, and preparing meals. A calm morning routine can help you stay focused and have a better day.

    6. Don't Forget Mindfulness or Meditation:
    Taking a few minutes to relax and think positively in the morning can help you focus better during the day. Don't forget to do some mindfulness or meditation.

    7. Don't Have Too Much Caffeine:
    Having a little bit of caffeine is okay, but too much can make you jittery and have trouble sleeping later on. Instead of lots of coffee, try stretching or going for a short walk for energy.


    By avoiding these morning habits, you can make your day better and feel good. It might take time to get used to these habits, but they will help your body and mind in the long run.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
