Kota Srinivasa Rao No More | Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Aravind Pay Tribute

Legendary Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passed away at 83 in Hyderabad after a prolonged illness. With over 750 films to his name, the Padma Shri awardee was a towering figure in Indian cinema. Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, and Allu Aravind paid heartfelt tributes at his residence. The Telugu film industry mourns a true icon.