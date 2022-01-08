  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: I still have 100% trust in my team; everybody is ready to help ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC clash

    Jan 8, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    Game 53 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 will witness an intriguing tie between ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) and Odisha FC (OFC). It will be played on Saturday at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa). Meanwhile, ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando has affirmed his faith in the boys.

    Speaking before the clash, Ferrando has recalled that OFC is one of the clean teams for attack and defence, making it a formidable side. As for his team, he assured that everybody is helping each other out within the side, besides his faith. Although he was unhappy with ATKMB settling for a draw in the last game, he affirmed that the positives would inspire the team in this clash, while he feels that the negative thoughts should be kept away.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 51) - Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United

    “In my point of view, the problem is when you don’t create chances. We are creating chances, with 20 chances and the quality of the squad that we have, maybe we have two or three goals, but in case of no chances, it’s difficult,” Ferrando stated during the pre-match press conference that you can watch entirely above.

