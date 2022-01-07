  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United

    Jan 7, 2022, 1:15 PM IST
    It was a thriller between Jamshedpur FC (JFC) and NorthEast United FC (NEUFC). In Game 51 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22, played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Thursday, JFC pulled off a stunning 3-2 win. You can watch all the match highlights above.

    The opening attack of the game in the third minute saw Deshorn Brown put NEUFC ahead after Suhair Vadakkepeedika came up with a through-ball assist. It was quickly followed by 11 more attempts, including a save from NEUFC goalkeeper Mirshad Michu. In the 43rd, Jordan Murray's header drew the equaliser following Greg Stewart's cross assist from a free-kick.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 50) - Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan

    After another effort, things were square at half-time. There were a couple of scoring chances in the subsequent half, including another save from Michu before Boris Singh put JFC in the lead in a solo measure. After 12 more attacks that saw three saves, in the 90th, Brown helped NEUFC level with Mashoor Shereef's through-ball assist.

    After a couple of minutes in the added time, Ishan Pandita scored the winner for JFC, thanks to Alex's timely assist. The full-time whistle was blown after another attempt by NEUFC, as a jubilant JFC stole away the three points. JFC has risen to the third spot with this win, while NEUFC drops to the tenth.

