    ISL 2021-22: Happy for the attitude and character of everybody in ATKMB - Ferrando on BFC victory

    Feb 28, 2022, 1:04 PM IST

    It was a clinical performance by ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB), defeating former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) in Game 61 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Sunday, ATKMB secured a 2-0 win, as it is a couple of steps away from sealing its semis spot. Meanwhile, ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando is impressed with the side's attitude and character.

    After the victory, Ferrando reckoned that it would be vital to win the next game against former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) on Thursday. However, he again ruled that the injuries make it difficult for ATKMB to maintain a consistent performance. Also, things become complicated for him, as he barely had time to organise the squad pre-season, having joined the side last December, replacing Antonio Lopez Habas.

    "Now, we need time. I know the medical staff and fitness coach are working so hard. But, we know it is a difficult moment for everybody. But also, I think it's a good moment to talk about Lenny, Tangri, Liston, Kiyan, everybody is helping the team, so I'm happy for this moment," Ferrando worded during the post-match presser.

