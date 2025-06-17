Capt Sumeet Sabharwal’s Mortal Remains Reach Mumbai's Powai | Ahmedabad Plane Crash

The mortal remains of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal, who tragically lost his life in the Ahmedabad plane crash, arrived at his Powai residence in Mumbai on June 17. Heartbroken family members, neighbours, and aviation colleagues paid their last respects. Capt Sabharwal, a veteran pilot, was remembered as a devoted son who had planned to retire soon. His final rites were held at Chakala crematorium.