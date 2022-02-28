Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 61): ATKMB inches closer to semis with 2-0 BFC win

    Feb 28, 2022, 11:37 AM IST

    Game 61 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) going up against former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC). Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Sunday, ATKMB came up with a 2-0 win to inch closer to the semis berth. You can watch all the match highlights here.

    The opening half saw 13 attacks, including a save from BFC goalkeeper Lara Sharma. However, at the stroke of half-time, Liston Colaco fired ATKMB into the lead in a lone action, as it was 1-0 at the break. Eight more attempts were made initially in the second half, with Colaco hitting the bar, while Lara made another save.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 103) - Mumbai back in top four after 2-0 win over Goa

    However, Manvir Singh doubled ATKMB's lead in the 85th in yet another solo effort. Six more chances were followed, including a save from ATKMB keeper Amrinder Singh. While BFC fought hard to bounce back, the ATKMB defence was too strong to budge, as the latter comfortably walked away with the three points, just points away from booking its place in the semis, while the former is out of the race.

    Recent Videos

    Ukraine situation Narendra Modi chairs two-hour long meeting

    PM Modi chairs over 2-hour meeting on Ukraine, reviews situation

    First batch of Karnataka students arrive in Bengaluru from Ukraine, breath sigh of relief - ycb

    First batch of Karnataka students arrive in Bengaluru from Ukraine, breath sigh of relief

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: The mentality of ATKMB players is that they are not ready to take more pressure - Juan Ferrando on BFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The mentality of ATKMB players is that they are not ready to take more pressure - Ferrando

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs MCFC: Mumbai City FC needed to come away with a win - Des Buckingham on FC Goa success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needed to come away with a win - Buckingham on Goa success

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC: Many good teams are struggling - KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic on CFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Many good teams are struggling - KBFC's Vukomanovic on CFC win

    Video Top Stories

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Must See

    Ukraine situation Narendra Modi chairs two-hour long meeting
    India News

    PM Modi chairs over 2-hour meeting on Ukraine, reviews situation

    First batch of Karnataka students arrive in Bengaluru from Ukraine, breath sigh of relief - ycb
    India News

    First batch of Karnataka students arrive in Bengaluru from Ukraine, breath sigh of relief

    The night siren scares us says CRPF jawan's daughter stranded in war-hit Ukraine - ADT
    India News

    "The night siren scares us," says CRPF jawan's daughter stranded in war-hit Ukraine