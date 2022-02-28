ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 61): ATKMB inches closer to semis with 2-0 BFC win

Game 61 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) going up against former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC). Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Sunday, ATKMB came up with a 2-0 win to inch closer to the semis berth. You can watch all the match highlights here.

The opening half saw 13 attacks, including a save from BFC goalkeeper Lara Sharma. However, at the stroke of half-time, Liston Colaco fired ATKMB into the lead in a lone action, as it was 1-0 at the break. Eight more attempts were made initially in the second half, with Colaco hitting the bar, while Lara made another save.

However, Manvir Singh doubled ATKMB's lead in the 85th in yet another solo effort. Six more chances were followed, including a save from ATKMB keeper Amrinder Singh. While BFC fought hard to bounce back, the ATKMB defence was too strong to budge, as the latter comfortably walked away with the three points, just points away from booking its place in the semis, while the former is out of the race.