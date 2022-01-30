  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando

    Jan 30, 2022, 2:47 PM IST
    Game 75 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) pull off a stunning win over arch-rival SC East Bengal (SCEB). Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Saturday, it was a 3-1 win for ATKMB, thanks to Kiyan Nassiri's hat-trick. In the meantime, ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando expressed his happiness at the win, mainly for his boys who worked hard until the end.

    After the success, Ferrando elaborated that Nassiri had been working hard during the training and was making comprehensive progress that prompted him to field him in the starting XI. He dedicated the win to the fans. However, he was watchful of David Williams missing the penalty while he backed and supported him.

    "Today is the happy birthday of our owner. And, at this moment, I think he's happy. And, also for me, it's important because in front of us we have nine games, Mumbai and Hyderabad are amazing. We have important games, and I think it's crucial for the confidence of the players," concluded Ferrando during ATKMB's post-match press conference that you can watch wholly above.

