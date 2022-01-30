ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 75): Kiyan Nassiri's hat-trick powers ATK Mohun Bagan past SC East Bengal

It was an epic Kolkata derby between ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) and SC East Bengal (SCEB) in Game 75 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Saturday, ATKMB pulled off a stunning last-gasp 3-1 win, while Kiyan Nassiri scored a hat-trick. You can watch all the match highlights here.

The opening half saw 16 attacks registered, including a save from both goalkeepers. Also, SCEB's Marcelo dos Santos hit the bar in the 31st minute, as it remained goalless at half-time. As for the subsequent half, it saw six attempts until the 54th minute, with ATKMB's Liston Colaco hitting the bar while ATKMB keeper Amrinder Singh denied another.

In the 55th, Darren Sidoel put SCEB ahead in a solo effort. After three more scoring chances, Nassiri drew level in the 63rd in a self measure. A couple of minutes later, David Williams missed a penalty for ATKMB after Amarjit Kiyam had fouled Liston Colaco inside the box. Thereon, 14 more attacks were made, including another save from Amrinder.

Two minutes into the injury time, Nassiri gave ATKMB a penultimate lead in another solo effort, while the very next minute, he scored his hat-trick after an assist from Manvir Singh to seal the three points for his side. The win takes ATKMB to the fourth spot, while SCEB stays 11th.