Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an exclusive interview with Asianet News Network, expresses confidence in winning a third term in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He discusses the election environment and voter mindset, highlighting his understanding of public sentiment and his extensive engagement with the people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is confident of winning a third term in office in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Speaking exclusively to Asianet News Network, PM Modi commented on the election environment and voter mindset, emphasizing his understanding of public sentiment and the changing dynamics as the country goes to vote.

Highlighting his ability to perceive the evolving political landscape, PM Modi said, "I have been working in public life for a long time. I have been a worker of the 'sanghatan'. So I am able to understand the environment. I am not an astrologer, but I can understand those vibrations. Based on that, I can say that wherever I have gone -- and I am not a person to do tours at the time of election only; I normally travel on a weekly basis -- every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, I go to one place or other. I carry out official work, that too among the people. And because of that, I have a hint of a changing environment. I believe that the one-sided environment, which is visible now, was not created after the elections were declared. This has been rising continuously for the past 10 years along with unprecedented support from the people."

The Prime Minister noted the significance of voters' considerations, highlighting their evaluation of leadership qualities, track records, and party agendas.

"If you are a common voter, what will you think while voting? Firstly you will think, to whom I am giving the country to? Then you will compare among the people you see and will decide that yes we can give the country in their hands because they have a track record, things they say and do. On this basis, a mindset is formed. Secondly, you will see who are our allies, what is our thinking, and what is our agenda. You see what other’s deeds and experiences have been like," he said.

PM Modi observed a sense of love, attraction, and responsibility among voters towards his leadership, expressing confidence in their support.

"One good thing about this election is that in 2014, voters had fewer opportunities for comparison, and there was anger. This time, they have a comparison of what they (the previous govt) used to do, Modi is doing this, they made this mistake, but Modi does not. They used to do this wrong, Modi doesn’t do it. And that’s why now they have arrived at a decision after a comparison. That’s why I can see love, and attraction in their eyes along with responsibility which says 'We will make you win this election, Modiji! You stay calm, don’t worry. This is the message." he said.

