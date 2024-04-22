Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'The burden on common man has reduced today'

In an exclusive interview with Asianet News, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the government's obligation to relieve the public's financial strain through his government's initiatives. PM Modi emphasized the tangible results of these efforts, including lifting millions out of poverty, and expressed confidence in the determination of the citizens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that, unlike earlier years where 'Garibi Hatao' was merely a slogan, his government's policies had actually brought 25 crore people out of poverty. Speaking exclusively to Asianxt Digital Technologies Private Limited Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra, Asianet News Executive Editor Sindhu Sooryakumar and Asianet Suvarna News Editor Ajit Hanamakkanavar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the government's duty to alleviate the public's burden, stating it's not a favour but a responsibility.

Outlining various initiatives taken by his government to empower the citizens, PM Modi said, "It is the responsibility of the government to reduce the burden on the public, this is not a favour. But what are the methods to do it? For example, we have opened about 11000 Janaushadhi centres and want to take it to 25000. About 2000 medicines are available in Janaushadhi Kendra. More than 300 medical equipment are available at an 80% discount. Meaning, that there are elders in your family and their medicines cost Rs 2000-3000 per month. This is a big expense for the middle-class family. If he gets an 80 per cent discount, he also feels that he is able to take care of his parents."

"Now, to reduce the electricity bill I bought an LED bulb scheme. The LED bulb which was available for Rs 400 during the Congress era, is available for Rs 40 in our time. Due to the LED bulb, his electricity bill was reduced by 20 to 30 per cent. And now I have come up with the PM Suryaghar Yojana. You install solar panels and zero electricity bills. Not only this but the upcoming period will be about electric vehicles. So, you use solar energy to power your home and you can also charge your EV with the same. This means his transportation cost can also be zero budget. Now this is empowerment and at the same time, there is a continuous effort to reduce the financial burden on his head. And what has been the result of all these projects? First, everyone kept hearing slogans of eradicating poverty for 5 decades. For the first time, the country is hearing that 25 crore people have come out of poverty. This happens through empowerment. The common citizen of the country is very determined. I have more faith in the common citizens of this country," he added.

