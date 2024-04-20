Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    During an exclusive interview with Asianet News, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, particularly in South India. Without naming Rahul Gandhi, he predicted that the prominent Congress leader would contest from another constituency besides Wayanad in Kerala.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a major prediction about former Congress president Rahul Gandhi amid the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. In an exclusive interview with Asianxt Digital Technologies Private Limited Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra, Asianet News Executive Editor Sindhu Sooryakumar and Asianet Suvarna News Editor Ajit Hanamakkanavar, the Prime Minister expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, particularly in South India. 

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi speaks to Asianet News on Elections, ED arrests, North South divide & more (WATCH)

    Without naming Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister predicted that the prominent Congress leader would contest from another constituency besides Wayanad in Kerala. 

    "Now you see what the situation in the South is. The crown prince of Congress flees the North and takes shelter in the South. He left for Wayanad. This time his condition is that he is waiting to announce some other seat for himself as soon as the polling for Wayanad is done on 26th April. He is looking for another seat. Mark my words. This will happen," the Prime Minister said.

    Reflecting on past predictions regarding Congress leaders transitioning from Lok Sabha to Rajya Sabha positions, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the inevitability of defeat for certain parties. He expressed full confidence in the BJP's electoral performance, citing previous successes and the prevailing political climate.

    "I had once announced in Parliament that their big leaders were no longer going to contest the Lok Sabha elections, they would go to the Rajya Sabha. And a month after I said this, their biggest leader had to leave the Lok Sabha. So this defeat has already been accepted. So, I am completely confident this time," he said.

    WATCH the full interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi HERE

