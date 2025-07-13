MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathimynation

AAIB Report | Aviation Expert Seeks PM Modi's Intervention, Says, Deliberately Blaming Pilot

Heena Sharma
Published : Jul 13 2025, 06:01 PM IST
Aviation expert Mark D Martin raised serious concerns over the AAIB's preliminary report on the Air India crash, calling it vague and unfairly targeting pilots. He questioned technical inconsistencies, timing of the report’s release, and exclusion of Boeing-GE from further probe. Martin demanded transparency from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and urged PM Modi to intervene, stressing the investigation’s global significance and the need for truth.

