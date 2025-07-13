AAIB Report | Aviation Expert Seeks PM Modi's Intervention, Says, Deliberately Blaming Pilot
Aviation expert Mark D Martin raised serious concerns over the AAIB's preliminary report on the Air India crash, calling it vague and unfairly targeting pilots. He questioned technical inconsistencies, timing of the report’s release, and exclusion of Boeing-GE from further probe. Martin demanded transparency from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and urged PM Modi to intervene, stressing the investigation’s global significance and the need for truth.
