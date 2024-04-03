Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    BJP leader Ravi Kishan has been doing 'Janata Darshan' ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Watch how the actor-politician has been campaigning

    BJP sitting Lok Sabha MP and candidate from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan, has been doing 'Janata Darshan' ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, a video of Ravi Kishan preparing tea had also surfaced on social media. In the video, he can be heard saying that only those can run the country who have seen poverty. 

