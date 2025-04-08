Kesari Chapter 2 | Sankaran Nair vs British Raj Post Jallianwala Bagh | Great-Grandson REVEALS Story

In this exclusive interview, we sit down with Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, authors of the book The Case That Shook the Empire, ahead of the release of Kesari Chapter 2. Raghu, the great-grandson of Sir Chettur Sankaran Nair, shares anecdotes about his legendary ancestor who fought Michael O'Dwyer in the King’s Court after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The authors discuss the book’s inspiration, Nair’s principled legacy, and how his courtroom battle exposed British atrocities to the world. We also explore how Nair’s resignation from the Viceroy’s Council influenced India’s nationalist movement and why Britain still hesitates to apologize for its colonial crimes. Watch.