Kesari Chapter 2 | Sankaran Nair vs British Raj Post Jallianwala Bagh | Great-Grandson REVEALS Story

Heena Sharma  | Published: Apr 8, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

In this exclusive interview, we sit down with Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, authors of the book The Case That Shook the Empire, ahead of the release of Kesari Chapter 2. Raghu, the great-grandson of Sir Chettur Sankaran Nair, shares anecdotes about his legendary ancestor who fought Michael O'Dwyer in the King’s Court after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The authors discuss the book’s inspiration, Nair’s principled legacy, and how his courtroom battle exposed British atrocities to the world. We also explore how Nair’s resignation from the Viceroy’s Council influenced India’s nationalist movement and why Britain still hesitates to apologize for its colonial crimes. Watch.

Top 10 Hanuman Bhajans | Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Special

Andhra Pradesh to Build ₹64,000 Cr Capital, Envisioned as World-Class Capital | Amaravati

North East Pulse | Assam's Dhubri Youth Set Up Water Bowls for Stray Animals Amidst Scorching Heat

Climate Change Watch | Guide Fears Mt Kenya's 'Beautiful' Glacier will 'Disappear Completely'

BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi SLAMS Rahul Gandhi Over Constitution Day Remarks During Bihar Visit

