IPL 2025 CSK vs SRH Post-Match Analysis: CSK’s Fortress Breached Again

Watch the thrilling highlights of IPL 2025 Match 43 as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 5 wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Despite a promising start from young CSK players like Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis, SRH’s clinical bowling led by Harshal Patel restricted CSK to 154. In response, SRH overcame early setbacks with steady knocks from Ishan Kishan and Kamindu Mendis, sealing the chase with eight balls to spare. Don’t miss the key moments, player performances, and post-match analysis from this intense encounter.