    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia produced an audio clip in which an alleged BJP person is heard discussing the party's bid to poach AAP MLAs in Delhi.

    Oct 29, 2022, 3:57 PM IST

    The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday claimed, citing an audio clip, that the Bharatiya Janata Party tried to poach its Member of the Legislative Assembly in New Delhi and demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah be arrested if he was involved in the plot. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia produced an audio clip in which an alleged BJP person is heard discussing the party's bid to poach AAP MLAs in Delhi.

    Also Read: BJP slams Kejriwal after RTI reveals AAP govt gave over Rs 101 crore as grants to Delhi Wakf Board
     
    After playing the audio tape at a press conference, the senior AAP leader claimed that the BJP "Dalal" (broker) heard in the clip was among the three people arrested in Telangana in connection with the alleged bid to poach MLAs of the state's ruling party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

    "To lure a (TRS) MLA to the BJP, the Dalal (broker) can be heard saying that they are trying to poach 43 Delhi MLAs and that funds had been kept aside for this purpose. He is also saying that he has spoken to Santosh and Shah," Sisodia said.

    The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said that if the 'Shah' mentioned in the audio clip was Home Minister Amit Shah, he should be immediately arrested and questioned. Claiming that the audio tape was 'proof' of the BJP's failed attempt to poach AAP MLAs in Delhi and Punjab, Sisodia demanded an Enforcement Directorate probe into the matter.

    Also Read: Ahead of Gujarat polls, state govt likely to implement 'Uniform Civil Code'

