Ahead of Gujarat polls, state govt likely to implement 'Uniform Civil Code'

The BJP has argued that this move would be aimed at moving towards a more progressive society. Several parties including the Shiv Sena have supported the implementation of the UCC terming it a key measure pro-women.

The Gujarat government is likely to move a proposal on Saturday (October 29) to constitute a committee in order to evaluate all aspects of implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

According to reports, the committee will be constituted under a retired High Court judge to ascertain the matter. This also comes ahead of the Gujarat assembly polls that is scheduled to be held later this year.

Also read: Indian naval commanders to brainstorm amid global developments

Earlier, the centre had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court calling for a UCC to be implemented in the country arguing that different religions cannot follow different rules adding the power to make laws is exclusive to the legislature.

According to the central government, a single set of secular laws must be applicable to all religions and would apply to inheritance, marriage and divorce laws across all religions.

The BJP has argued that this move would be aimed at moving towards a more progressive society. Several parties including the Shiv Sena have supported the implementation of the UCC terming it a key measure pro-women.

Also read: 'Kejriwal stokes new propaganda so...': BJP's Anurag Thakur on Lakshmi-Ganesh photos on currency notes

The UCC would mean several changed for the Muslim Personal Law including the abolition of polygamy practices. In 1937, the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act was passed with the aim to formulate an Islamic law code for Indian Muslims.

The introduction of UCC has found a place in BJP's poll manifesto time and again. In keeping with the BJP's position, UCC was one of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's election promises ahead of Assembly polls earlier this year.