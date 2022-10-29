Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ahead of Gujarat polls, state govt likely to implement 'Uniform Civil Code'

    The BJP has argued that this move would be aimed at moving towards a more progressive society. Several parties including the Shiv Sena have supported the implementation of the UCC terming it a key measure pro-women.

    Ahead of Gujarat polls, state govt likely to implement 'Uniform Civil Code' AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 29, 2022, 1:50 PM IST

    The Gujarat government is likely to move a proposal on Saturday (October 29) to constitute a committee in order to evaluate all aspects of implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. 

    According to reports, the committee will be constituted under a retired High Court judge to ascertain the matter. This also comes ahead of the Gujarat assembly polls that is scheduled to be held later this year. 

    Also read: Indian naval commanders to brainstorm amid global developments

    Earlier, the centre had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court calling for a UCC to be implemented in the country arguing that different religions cannot follow different rules adding the power to make laws is exclusive to the legislature.

    According to the central government, a single set of secular laws must be applicable to all religions and would apply to inheritance, marriage and divorce laws across all religions.

    The BJP has argued that this move would be aimed at moving towards a more progressive society. Several parties including the Shiv Sena have supported the implementation of the UCC terming it a key measure pro-women.

    Also read: 'Kejriwal stokes new propaganda so...': BJP's Anurag Thakur on Lakshmi-Ganesh photos on currency notes

    The UCC would mean several changed for the Muslim Personal Law including the abolition of polygamy practices. In 1937, the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act was passed with the aim to formulate an Islamic law code for Indian Muslims.

    The introduction of UCC has found a place in BJP's poll manifesto time and again. In keeping with the BJP's position, UCC was one of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's election promises ahead of Assembly polls earlier this year.

    Last Updated Oct 29, 2022, 1:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian naval commanders to brainstorm amid global developments

    Indian naval commanders to brainstorm amid global developments

    'Kejriwal stokes new propaganda so': BJP's Anurag Thakur on Lakshmi-Ganesh photos on currency notes AJR

    'Kejriwal stokes new propaganda so...': BJP's Anurag Thakur on Lakshmi-Ganesh photos on currency notes

    Vande Bharat Express damaged again, hits cow on Mumbai-Gandhinagar route AJR

    Vande Bharat Express damaged again, hits cow on Mumbai-Gandhinagar route

    Cryogenic engine for ISRO's heaviest rocket LVM3 tested for acceptance

    Cryogenic engine for ISRO's heaviest rocket LVM3 tested for acceptance

    120 crore Indians deserve open, safe and accountable Internet: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on new IT rules

    120 crore Indians deserve open, safe and accountable Internet: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on new IT rules

    Recent Stories

    Indian naval commanders to brainstorm amid global developments

    Indian naval commanders to brainstorm amid global developments

    Kantara song copyright suit: Kerala court restrains Rishabh Shetty-starrer from playing 'Varaha Roopam' drb

    Kantara song copyright suit: Kerala court restrains Rishabh Shetty-starrer from playing 'Varaha Roopam'

    'Kejriwal stokes new propaganda so': BJP's Anurag Thakur on Lakshmi-Ganesh photos on currency notes AJR

    'Kejriwal stokes new propaganda so...': BJP's Anurag Thakur on Lakshmi-Ganesh photos on currency notes

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli is the most complete Indian batsman of my time - Greg Chappell-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Kohli is the most complete Indian batsman of my time' - Chappell

    Vande Bharat Express damaged again, hits cow on Mumbai-Gandhinagar route AJR

    Vande Bharat Express damaged again, hits cow on Mumbai-Gandhinagar route

    Recent Videos

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Netherlands, IND vs NED: I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon
    Travel Neral Matheran Toy Train is back Check train timings, features

    Neral-Matheran Toy Train is back! Check timings, features

    Video Icon