Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP slams Kejriwal after RTI reveals AAP govt gave over Rs 101 crore as grants to Delhi Wakf Board

    Citing an RTI response, the BJP claimed that the Kejriwal government does not have money to pay protesting school or college teachers or even Anganwadi workers, but spends crores every year on giving salaries to Imams and funding the Wakf Board.

    BJP slams Kejriwal after RTI reveals AAP govt gave over Rs 101 crore as grants to Delhi Wakf Board
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Oct 29, 2022, 10:16 AM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party has levelled allegations of appeasement politics against the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Delhi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that taxpayers' money worth over Rs 101 crore was granted to the Delhi Wakf Board.

    Citing an RTI response, the BJP claimed that the Kejriwal government does not have money to pay protesting school or college teachers or even Anganwadi workers but spends crores every year on giving salaries to Imams and funding the Wakf Board.

    Also Read: Put Lakshmi-Ganesh photos on currency notes: CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

    An RTI filed by Ajay Basudev Bose on September 27 seeking details of grants in aid received by the Delhi Wakf Board since 2015 reveals that in the financial year 2021-22 alone, the Wakf Board received Rs 62.57 crore. In the last 7 years, over Rs 101 crore has been granted as aid to the Wakf Board.

    The BJP questioned the need to 'fund' the Wakf Board, which has multiple properties.

    A breakup of the grants shows: 

    Financial year 2015-16: Rs 1,25,00,000
    Financial year 2016-17: Rs 1,37,00,000 
    Financial year 2017-18: Rs 5,00,00,000
    Financial year 2018-19: Rs 8,85,69,000
    Financial year 2019-20: Rs 22,72,50,000
    Financial year 2021-22: Rs 62,57,50,000

    The RTI revelation comes at a time when reports have emerged about how a number of Delhi government-funded colleges had been facing a financial crisis due to the non-receipt of grants from the Kejriwal government. Among the Delhi University colleges where ad-hoc teachers, guest teachers and contractual employees faced a financial crisis for over three months included Acharya Narendra Dev College, Bhimrao Ambedkar College, Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education, Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences, Maharaja Agrasen College, Bhaskaracharya College, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Maharishi Valmiki College, Deendayal Upadhyaya College, Bhagini Nivedita College, Shaheed Sukhdev College and Aditi Mahavidyalaya. After much furore, the Delhi government in October released the grants to the 12 colleges to pay the salary due since three months.

    Ahead of Diwali, thousands of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employees went on strike demanding payment of pending salaries, Diwali bonus and their regularisation. MCD Safai Karmachari Union president Sant Lal Chaurasiya had claimed that one month's salary of the sanitation workers was pending and that they had not received their bonus for the last three years.

    Meanwhile, AAP is yet to respond to the BJP's latest salvo.

    Also Read: Bengaluru bound IndiGo plane's engine catches fire at Delhi airport; DGCA to furnish report

    Last Updated Oct 29, 2022, 10:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharashtra's Eknath Shinde govt removes security cover of 25 MVA leaders; here's why AJR

    Maharashtra's Eknath Shinde govt removes security cover of 25 MVA leaders; here's why

    Bengaluru bound IndiGo plane's engine catches fire at Delhi airport; DGCA to furnish report AJR

    Bengaluru bound IndiGo plane's engine catches fire at Delhi airport; DGCA to furnish report

    Worlds tallest statue of Lord Shiva to be unveiled in Rajasthan on October 29; here's what we know - adt

    World's tallest statue of Lord Shiva to be unveiled in Rajasthan on October 29; here's what we know

    BJP Amit Malviya to sue 'The Wire', file FIR for 'fabricated' Meta nexus stories

    BJP's Amit Malviya to sue 'The Wire', file FIR for 'fabricated' Meta nexus stories

    Gujarat elections 2022 Former CM Shankersinh Vaghela's son Mahendrasinh Vaghela quits BJP, rejoins Congress AJR

    Former Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela's son Mahendrasinh Vaghela quits BJP, rejoins Congress

    Recent Stories

    Billionaire Elon Musk says Twitter will form 'content moderation council'; check details AJR

    Billionaire Elon Musk says Twitter will form 'content moderation council'; check details

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan-East Bengal clash in maiden home derby-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan-East Bengal clash in maiden ISL home derby

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: Kerala Blasters suffer 3rd consecutive loss; Mumbai City remains unbeaten-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters suffer 3rd consecutive loss; Mumbai City remains unbeaten

    Box Office Report: Friday performance of Ram Setu Thank God and others is here drb

    Box Office Report: Friday performance of ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Thank God’, and others is here!

    Maharashtra's Eknath Shinde govt removes security cover of 25 MVA leaders; here's why AJR

    Maharashtra's Eknath Shinde govt removes security cover of 25 MVA leaders; here's why

    Recent Videos

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Netherlands, IND vs NED: I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon
    Travel Neral Matheran Toy Train is back Check train timings, features

    Neral-Matheran Toy Train is back! Check timings, features

    Video Icon