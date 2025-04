Kunal Kamra Roasts Bigg Boss: 'Mental Hospital Is Better!' | Asianet Newsable

Comedian Kunal Kamra just dropped a bomb—he refused to join Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss, joking he’d “rather check into a mental hospital”! Known for his fearless humor, Kamra has previously roasted Salman over nepotism and now adds another savage punch. The internet’s loving his no-filter attitude, turning this moment into a viral sensation. Is it bold comedy or brutal honesty? Either way, Kamra’s on fire!