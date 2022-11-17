IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington T20I: 'Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists' - Laxman

IND vs NZ 2022-23: India gets its tour of New Zealand underway with the opening T20I in Wellington. Meanwhile, VVS Laman has assured that the side would possess more T20 specialists henceforth.

On Thursday, stand-in Team India head coach VVS Laxman said India will be looking to pack the side with Twenty20 (T20) specialists as it seeks course correction after yet another World Cup failure. England, which won its second ICC T20 World Cup title in Australia on Sunday, has set the benchmark with its fearless brand of cricket. It bats till number 11, and in the final against Pakistan, it had as many as seven bowling options despite lead pacer Mark Wood missing out. Speaking during the pre-match press conference ahead of the limited-overs tour of New Zealand, Laxman expressed that multi-dimensional players are the need of the hour in T20s.

"In white ball cricket, you need specialist players, and from now on, in T20 cricket, you will see a lot more T20 specialists. T20 cricket has shown us over the years that you need multi-dimensional cricketers," said Laxman, the current NCA chief, ahead of the opening T20I at the Wellington Regional Stadium on Friday.

"We have bowlers who can bat and batters who can bowl. More number of bowlers who can bat allows the team to have depth and batters to have the freedom to go out and express themselves. I think that's the need of the hour, and more and more teams will get that into their selection process and identify multi-dimensional players," added Laxman.

The next T20WC is two years away, but India will hit the reset button with the three games against New Zealand, followed by as many One-Day Internationals (ODIs). In the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the side, and he is seen as the future captain of the T20 unit. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are the other top-order batters who have been rested for the series.

"T20 cricket requires you to play with a lot of freedom and clarity of thought, and whatever time I have spent with these players and watched them grow in international cricket, that is their strength. It is important to play with that freedom, assess conditions, and fulfil the team's needs," Laxman maintained.

'All players confide in Hardik'

Laxman was all praise for Pandya, the leader. "He is a fabulous leader, you know. What he has done for Gujarat Titans [GT] in his first year of captaincy, winning the IPL [Indian Premier League], isn't a mean achievement. I have spent time with him from the Ireland series, and not only is he tactically sound and very calm, which is fundamental when you play at the highest level," he remarked.

"There will be situations when you will be under pressure, and there you will require to be calm. But also, his [Pandya's] presence in the dressing room and work ethic are exemplary. Hardik is a players' captain and is approachable, and all the players go and confide in him," gauged Laxman.

The top order's approach copped criticism in Australia, and Laxman expects openers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan to bat fearlessly in the absence of senior players. "We have a top order that can bat fearlessly. My message to top order is to bat fearlessly and express yourself but also change your strategy per the game situation. Yes, we don't have KL, Rohit and Virat here, but who are here are also experienced enough players," he continued, adding that the series could see the reunion of the renowned spin pair of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in the playing eleven as India aim for wickets in the middle overs.

'India lucky to have strong bench'

Though India's vast pool of talent has not led to a major title since 2013, Laxman feels the team is blessed to have fringe players who are ready for the highest level, allowing all format players to rest when needed amid a packed international calendar.

"A lot of cricket is being played, and there is no doubt about that, and that's why India is fortunate to have so many players to choose from. And, as team management and selection committee members, we need to be mindful of when to give certain players breaks. Breaks are important to get them physically rejuvenated and mentally," enunciated Laxman.

A hectic schedule also means he needs to fill in for head coach Rahul Dravid from time to time. Laxman doesn't mind that at all. "I don't see any challenges as such. Even as a player, when I became a senior, the mindset was about sharing my knowledge and ensuring I was frank with whatever conversations I had with the players. Same with this short stint," he gauged.

Data's role has gained massive significance in the shortest format. Is Laxman too much into that as well? "It has played an enormous part in the evolution of the game. With so much data available, you can develop strategies against players you haven't played earlier. But it's also about executing the plans we have. Analytics is critical, and getting the data, breaking it down and using it is something we will be doing as we advance. And, we are in a good position to strategize against any player irrespective of whether we have played against them or played with them," he concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)