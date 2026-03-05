Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Reception | First Look

Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Reception
Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda made a grand appearance at their Hyderabad wedding reception, with stunning visuals emerging from the venue. The star couple greeted guests and posed together as celebrations continued after their Udaipur wedding, drawing massive attention online.
